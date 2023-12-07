India 2023
The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.
Brokers
|
Best domestic brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Avendus Spark
|2
|Kotak Securities
|3
|Motilal Oswal
|
Best international brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Jefferies
|2
|Haitong International
|3
|HSBC
|
Best domestic brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Avendus Spark
|2
|Kotak Securities
|3
|Motilal Oswal
|
Best international brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Jefferies
|2
|Haitong International
|3
|HSBC
|
Best domestic brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Avendus Spark
|2
|Motilal Oswal
|3
|B&K Securities
|
Best international brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Jefferies
|2
|Haitong International
|3
|HSBC
|
Best brokerages for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Motilal Oswal
|2
|B&K Securities
|3
|Kotak Securities
|
Best brokerages for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Motilal Oswal
|2
|Avendus Spark
|3
|B&K Securities
|
Most transformed brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Avendus Spark
|2
|Motilal Oswal
|3
|Haitong International
|
Best brokerages for ESG research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Kotak Securities
|2
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|3
|Motilal Oswal
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Sanjeev Prasad
|Kotak Securities
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Madhavi Arora
|Emkay Global
|
Best quantitative/ technical Analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Abhilash Pagaria
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|
Best analysts for thematic strategy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Gautam Duggad
|Motilal Oswal
|
Best analyst for ESG
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Sandeep Gupta
|Kotak Securities
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Sumant Kumar
|Motilal Oswal
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Nitij Mangal
|Jefferies
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Nitin Aggarwal
|Motilal Oswal
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Tejash Shah
|Avendus Spark
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Manoj Menon
|ICICI Securities
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Sabri Hazarika
|Emkay Global
|
Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Hitesh Gulati
|Haitong International
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Rahul Jeewani
|IIFL Securities
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Harshit Patel
|Equirus Securities
|
Best analyst for infrastructure
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Prem Khurana
|AnandRathi
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Prateek Kumar
|Jefferies
|
Best analyst for media
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Karan Taurani
|Elara Securities
|
Best analyst for metals & mining
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Ritesh Shah
|Investec Capital Services
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Samar Sarda
|Axis Capital
|
Best analyst for software & services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Kawalijeet Saluja
|Kotak Securities
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Mukul Garg
|Motilal Oswal
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Sanjesh Jain
|ICICI Securities
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Alok Deora
|Motilal Oswal
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Mohit Kumar
|ICICI Securities
|
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Kishor Binwal
|Avendus Spark
|
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Anil Jhawar
|B&K Securities
|
Best corporate access personnel
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Mamta Singh
|Motilal Oswal
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).