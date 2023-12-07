India 2023
India 2023

December 07, 2023
The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages
Rank Firm
1 Avendus Spark
2 Kotak Securities
3 Motilal Oswal
   

Best international brokerages
Rank Firm
1 Jefferies
2 Haitong International
3 HSBC
   

Best domestic brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 Avendus Spark
2 Kotak Securities
3 Motilal Oswal
   

Best international brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 Jefferies
2 Haitong International
3 HSBC
   

Best domestic brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 Avendus Spark
2 Motilal Oswal
3 B&K Securities
   

Best international brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 Jefferies
2 Haitong International
3 HSBC
   

Best brokerages for corporate access
Rank Firm
1 Motilal Oswal
2 B&K Securities
3 Kotak Securities
   

Best brokerages for execution
Rank Firm
1 Motilal Oswal
2 Avendus Spark
3 B&K Securities
   

Most transformed brokerages
Rank Firm
1 Avendus Spark
2 Motilal Oswal
3 Haitong International
   

Best brokerages for ESG research
Rank Firm
1 Kotak Securities
2 Nuvama Wealth Management
3 Motilal Oswal

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm
1 Sanjeev Prasad Kotak Securities 
     

Best economist
Rank Name Firm
1 Madhavi Arora Emkay Global 
     

Best quantitative/ technical Analyst
Rank Name Firm
1 Abhilash Pagaria Nuvama Wealth Management
     

Best analysts for thematic strategy
Rank Name Firm
1 Gautam Duggad Motilal Oswal 
     

Best analyst for ESG
Rank Name Firm
1 Sandeep Gupta Kotak Securities 
     

Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm
1 Sumant Kumar Motilal Oswal 
     

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm
1 Nitij Mangal Jefferies 
     

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm
1 Nitin Aggarwal Motilal Oswal 
     

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm
1 Tejash Shah Avendus Spark 
     

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm
1 Manoj Menon  ICICI Securities 
     

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm
1 Sabri Hazarika Emkay Global 
     

Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
Rank Name Firm
1 Hitesh Gulati Haitong International 
     

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm
1 Rahul Jeewani IIFL Securities 
     

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm
1 Harshit Patel Equirus Securities 
     

Best analyst for infrastructure

Rank Name Firm
1 Prem Khurana AnandRathi 
     

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm
1 Prateek Kumar Jefferies 
     

Best analyst for media
Rank Name Firm
1 Karan Taurani Elara Securities 
     

Best analyst for metals & mining
Rank Name Firm
1 Ritesh Shah Investec Capital Services 
     

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm
1 Samar Sarda Axis Capital 
     

Best analyst for software & services
Rank Name Firm
1 Kawalijeet Saluja Kotak Securities
     

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm
1 Mukul Garg Motilal Oswal 
     

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm
1 Sanjesh Jain ICICI Securities 
     

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm
1 Alok Deora Motilal Oswal 
     

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm
1 Mohit Kumar ICICI Securities 
     

Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm
1 Kishor Binwal Avendus Spark 
     

Best sales trader 
Rank Name Firm
1 Anil Jhawar B&K Securities 
     

Best corporate access personnel
Rank Name Firm
1 Mamta Singh Motilal Oswal 

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

