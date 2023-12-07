India 2023

The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages Rank Firm 1 Avendus Spark 2 Kotak Securities 3 Motilal Oswal Best international brokerages Rank Firm 1 Jefferies 2 Haitong International 3 HSBC Best domestic brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 Avendus Spark 2 Kotak Securities 3 Motilal Oswal Best international brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 Jefferies 2 Haitong International 3 HSBC Best domestic brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 Avendus Spark 2 Motilal Oswal 3 B&K Securities Best international brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 Jefferies 2 Haitong International 3 HSBC Best brokerages for corporate access Rank Firm 1 Motilal Oswal 2 B&K Securities 3 Kotak Securities Best brokerages for execution Rank Firm 1 Motilal Oswal 2 Avendus Spark 3 B&K Securities Most transformed brokerages Rank Firm 1 Avendus Spark 2 Motilal Oswal 3 Haitong International Best brokerages for ESG research Rank Firm 1 Kotak Securities 2 Nuvama Wealth Management 3 Motilal Oswal

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm 1 Sanjeev Prasad Kotak Securities Best economist Rank Name Firm 1 Madhavi Arora Emkay Global Best quantitative/ technical Analyst Rank Name Firm 1 Abhilash Pagaria Nuvama Wealth Management Best analysts for thematic strategy Rank Name Firm 1 Gautam Duggad Motilal Oswal Best analyst for ESG Rank Name Firm 1 Sandeep Gupta Kotak Securities Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm 1 Sumant Kumar Motilal Oswal Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm 1 Nitij Mangal Jefferies Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm 1 Nitin Aggarwal Motilal Oswal Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm 1 Tejash Shah Avendus Spark Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm 1 Manoj Menon ICICI Securities Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm 1 Sabri Hazarika Emkay Global Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm 1 Hitesh Gulati Haitong International Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm 1 Rahul Jeewani IIFL Securities Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm 1 Harshit Patel Equirus Securities Best analyst for infrastructure Rank Name Firm 1 Prem Khurana AnandRathi Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm 1 Prateek Kumar Jefferies Best analyst for media Rank Name Firm 1 Karan Taurani Elara Securities Best analyst for metals & mining Rank Name Firm 1 Ritesh Shah Investec Capital Services Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm 1 Samar Sarda Axis Capital Best analyst for software & services Rank Name Firm 1 Kawalijeet Saluja Kotak Securities Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm 1 Mukul Garg Motilal Oswal Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm 1 Sanjesh Jain ICICI Securities Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm 1 Alok Deora Motilal Oswal Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm 1 Mohit Kumar ICICI Securities Best salesperson Rank Name Firm 1 Kishor Binwal Avendus Spark Best sales trader Rank Name Firm 1 Anil Jhawar B&K Securities Best corporate access personnel Rank Name Firm 1 Mamta Singh Motilal Oswal

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).