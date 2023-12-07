Indonesia 2023
The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.
Brokers
|
Best domestic brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|2
|BNI Sekuritas
|3
|BRI Danareksa Sekuritas
|
Best international brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|CGS-CIMB
|3
|Yuanta
|
Best domestic brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|2
|BNI Sekuritas
|3
|BRI Danareksa Sekuritas
|
Best international brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|CGS-CIMB
|3
|Yuanta
|
Best domestic brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|2
|BNI Sekuritas
|3
|Trimegah Sekuritas
|
Best international brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|CGS-CIMB
|3
|Yuanta
|
Best brokerages for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|2
|CLSA
|3
|CGS-CIMB
|
Best brokerages for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|2
|CGS-CIMB
|3
|CLSA
|
Most transformed brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|2
|BNI Sekuritas
|3
|CGS-CIMB
|
Best brokerages for ESG research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|2
|CLSA
|3
|CGS-CIMB
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Adrian Joezer
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Leo Putera Rinaldy
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best quantitative/ technical Analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Hadiyansyah
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analysts for thematic strategy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Adrian Joezer
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for ESG
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Eimi Setiawan
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Boby Chandra
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for agriculture
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Farah Rahmi Oktaviani
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Ariyanto Kurniawan
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Kresna Hutabarat
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Inggrid Gondoprastowo
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Adrian Joezer
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Ariyanto Kurniawan
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Kresna Hutabarat
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Inggrid Gondoprastowo
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Farah Rahmi Oktaviani
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Robin Sutanto
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for media
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Henry Tedja
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for metals & mining
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Ariyanto Kurniawan
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for plantation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Wesley Alianto
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Robin Sutanto
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Adrian Joezer
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Henry Tedja
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Farah Rahmi Oktaviani
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Henry Tedja
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Novita Tjia
|CLSA
|
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Michael Taarea
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|
Best corporate access personnel
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Henry Pranoto
|Mandiri Sekuritas
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).