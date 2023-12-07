Indonesia 2023
Indonesia 2023

December 07, 2023
The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages
Rank Firm
1 Mandiri Sekuritas
2 BNI Sekuritas
3 BRI Danareksa Sekuritas
   

Best international brokerages
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 CGS-CIMB
3 Yuanta
   

Best domestic brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 Mandiri Sekuritas
2 BNI Sekuritas
3 BRI Danareksa Sekuritas
   

Best international brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 CGS-CIMB
3 Yuanta
   

Best domestic brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 Mandiri Sekuritas
2 BNI Sekuritas
3 Trimegah Sekuritas
   

Best international brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 CGS-CIMB
3 Yuanta
   

Best brokerages for corporate access
Rank Firm
1 Mandiri Sekuritas
2 CLSA
3 CGS-CIMB
   

Best brokerages for execution
Rank Firm
1 Mandiri Sekuritas
2 CGS-CIMB
3 CLSA
   

Most transformed brokerages
Rank Firm
1 Mandiri Sekuritas
2 BNI Sekuritas
3 CGS-CIMB
   

Best brokerages for ESG research
Rank Firm
1 Mandiri Sekuritas
2 CLSA
3 CGS-CIMB

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm
1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best economist
Rank Name Firm
1 Leo Putera Rinaldy Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best quantitative/ technical Analyst
Rank Name Firm
1 Hadiyansyah  Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analysts for thematic strategy
Rank Name Firm
1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for ESG
Rank Name Firm
1 Eimi Setiawan Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm
1 Boby Chandra Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for agriculture
Rank Name Firm
1 Farah Rahmi Oktaviani Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm
1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm
1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm
1 Inggrid Gondoprastowo Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm
1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm
1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
Rank Name Firm
1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm
1 Inggrid Gondoprastowo Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm
1 Farah Rahmi Oktaviani Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm
1 Robin Sutanto Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for media
Rank Name Firm
1 Henry Tedja Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for metals & mining
Rank Name Firm
1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for plantation
Rank Name Firm
1 Wesley Alianto Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm
1 Robin Sutanto Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm
1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm
1 Henry Tedja Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm
1 Farah Rahmi Oktaviani Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm
1 Henry Tedja Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm
1 Novita Tjia CLSA 
     

Best sales trader 
Rank Name Firm
1 Michael Taarea Mandiri Sekuritas 
     

Best corporate access personnel
Rank Name Firm
1 Henry Pranoto Mandiri Sekuritas 

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

