Indonesia 2023

The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages Rank Firm 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 2 BNI Sekuritas 3 BRI Danareksa Sekuritas Best international brokerages Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 CGS-CIMB 3 Yuanta Best domestic brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 2 BNI Sekuritas 3 BRI Danareksa Sekuritas Best international brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 CGS-CIMB 3 Yuanta Best domestic brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 2 BNI Sekuritas 3 Trimegah Sekuritas Best international brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 CGS-CIMB 3 Yuanta Best brokerages for corporate access Rank Firm 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 2 CLSA 3 CGS-CIMB Best brokerages for execution Rank Firm 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 2 CGS-CIMB 3 CLSA Most transformed brokerages Rank Firm 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 2 BNI Sekuritas 3 CGS-CIMB Best brokerages for ESG research Rank Firm 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 2 CLSA 3 CGS-CIMB

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm 1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas Best economist Rank Name Firm 1 Leo Putera Rinaldy Mandiri Sekuritas Best quantitative/ technical Analyst Rank Name Firm 1 Hadiyansyah Mandiri Sekuritas Best analysts for thematic strategy Rank Name Firm 1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for ESG Rank Name Firm 1 Eimi Setiawan Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm 1 Boby Chandra Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for agriculture Rank Name Firm 1 Farah Rahmi Oktaviani Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm 1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm 1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm 1 Inggrid Gondoprastowo Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm 1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm 1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm 1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm 1 Inggrid Gondoprastowo Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm 1 Farah Rahmi Oktaviani Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm 1 Robin Sutanto Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for media Rank Name Firm 1 Henry Tedja Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for metals & mining Rank Name Firm 1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for plantation Rank Name Firm 1 Wesley Alianto Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm 1 Robin Sutanto Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm 1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm 1 Henry Tedja Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm 1 Farah Rahmi Oktaviani Mandiri Sekuritas Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm 1 Henry Tedja Mandiri Sekuritas Best salesperson Rank Name Firm 1 Novita Tjia CLSA Best sales trader Rank Name Firm 1 Michael Taarea Mandiri Sekuritas Best corporate access personnel Rank Name Firm 1 Henry Pranoto Mandiri Sekuritas

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).