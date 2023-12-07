Korea 2023

The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages Rank Firm 1 KB Securities (Jefferies) 2 Samsung Securities 3 NH Investment & Securities Best international brokerages Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 Yuanta 3 CLSA Best domestic brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 Samsung Securities 2 NH Investment & Securities 3 KB Securities (Jefferies) Best international brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 Yuanta 3 JP Morgan Best domestic brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 KB Securities (Jefferies) 2 Korea Investment & Securities 3 NH Investment & Securities Best international brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 Yuanta 3 CLSA Best brokerages for corporate access Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 Yuanta 3 Citi Best brokerages for execution Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 Yuanta 3 CLSA Most transformed brokerages Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 Yuanta 3 CLSA Best brokerages for ESG research Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 Yuanta 3 CLSA

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm 1 Ricky Seo HSBC Best economist Rank Name Firm 1 Wonil Jeong Yuanta Best quantitative/ technical analyst Rank Name Firm 1 Inji Jung Yuanta Best analysts for thematic strategy Rank Name Firm 1 JJ Park* JP Morgan Best analyst for ESG Rank Name Firm 1 Hojung Kim Yuanta Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm 1 Surim Lee Yuanta Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm 1 Will Cho HSBC Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm 1 Jaewoong Won HSBC Best analyst for casinos & gaming Rank Name Firm 1 Junhyun Kim HSBC Best analyst for construction & engineering Rank Name Firm 1 Kiryong Kim Yuanta Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm 1 Karen Choi HSBC Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm 1 Karen Choi HSBC Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm 1 Kyuwon Hwang Yuanta Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm 1 Jaewoong Won HSBC Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm 1 Hyunsoo Ha Yuanta Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm 1 Yushin Park HSBC Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm 1 Kyuwon Hwang Yuanta Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm 1 Ricky Seo HSBC Best analyst for software, internet & services Rank Name Firm 1 Changyoung Lee Yuanta Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm 1 Ricky Seo HSBC Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm 1 Namkon Choi Yuanta Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm 1 Jay Jh Ryu Mirae Asset Securities Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm 1 Yushin Park HSBC Best salesperson Rank Name Firm 1 Hun Oh HSBC Best sales trader Rank Name Firm 1 Mike Kim HSBC Best corporate access personnel Rank Name Firm 1 Clara Kim Mirae Asset Securities

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).