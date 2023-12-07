Korea 2023
Korea 2023

December 07, 2023
The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages
Rank Firm
1 KB Securities (Jefferies)
2 Samsung Securities
3 NH Investment & Securities
   

Best international brokerages
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 Yuanta
3 CLSA
   

Best domestic brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 Samsung Securities
2 NH Investment & Securities
3 KB Securities (Jefferies)
   

Best international brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 Yuanta
3 JP Morgan
   

Best domestic brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 KB Securities (Jefferies)
2 Korea Investment & Securities
3 NH Investment & Securities
   

Best international brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 Yuanta
3 CLSA
   

Best brokerages for corporate access
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 Yuanta
3 Citi
   

Best brokerages for execution
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 Yuanta
3 CLSA
   

Most transformed brokerages
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 Yuanta
3 CLSA
   

Best brokerages for ESG research
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 Yuanta
3 CLSA

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm
1 Ricky Seo HSBC 
     

Best economist
Rank Name Firm
1 Wonil Jeong Yuanta 
     

Best quantitative/ technical analyst
Rank Name Firm
1 Inji Jung Yuanta 
     

Best analysts for thematic strategy
Rank Name Firm
1 JJ Park* JP Morgan 
     

Best analyst for ESG
Rank Name Firm
1 Hojung Kim Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm
1 Surim Lee Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm
1 Will Cho HSBC 
     

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm
1 Jaewoong Won HSBC 
     

Best analyst for casinos & gaming
Rank Name Firm
1 Junhyun Kim HSBC 
     

Best analyst for construction & engineering
Rank Name Firm
1 Kiryong Kim Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm
1 Karen Choi HSBC 
     

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm
1 Karen Choi HSBC 
     

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm
1 Kyuwon Hwang Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
Rank Name Firm
1 Jaewoong Won HSBC 
     

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm
1 Hyunsoo Ha Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm
1 Yushin Park HSBC 
     

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm
1 Kyuwon Hwang Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm
1 Ricky Seo HSBC 
     

Best analyst for software, internet & services
Rank Name Firm
1 Changyoung Lee Yuanta
     

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm
1 Ricky Seo HSBC 
     

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm
1 Namkon Choi Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm
1 Jay Jh Ryu Mirae Asset Securities 
     

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm
1 Yushin Park HSBC 
     

Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm
1 Hun Oh HSBC 
     

Best sales trader

 
Rank Name Firm
1 Mike Kim HSBC 
     

Best corporate access personnel
Rank Name Firm
1 Clara Kim Mirae Asset Securities 

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

