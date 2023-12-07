Korea 2023
The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.
Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.
Brokers
|
Best domestic brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|KB Securities (Jefferies)
|2
|Samsung Securities
|3
|NH Investment & Securities
|
Best international brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|Yuanta
|3
|CLSA
|
Best domestic brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Samsung Securities
|2
|NH Investment & Securities
|3
|KB Securities (Jefferies)
|
Best international brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|Yuanta
|3
|JP Morgan
|
Best domestic brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|KB Securities (Jefferies)
|2
|Korea Investment & Securities
|3
|NH Investment & Securities
|
Best international brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|Yuanta
|3
|CLSA
|
Best brokerages for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|Yuanta
|3
|Citi
|
Best brokerages for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|Yuanta
|3
|CLSA
|
Most transformed brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|Yuanta
|3
|CLSA
|
Best brokerages for ESG research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|Yuanta
|3
|CLSA
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Ricky Seo
|HSBC
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Wonil Jeong
|Yuanta
|
Best quantitative/ technical analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Inji Jung
|Yuanta
|
Best analysts for thematic strategy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|JJ Park*
|JP Morgan
|
Best analyst for ESG
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Hojung Kim
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Surim Lee
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Will Cho
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Jaewoong Won
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Junhyun Kim
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for construction & engineering
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Kiryong Kim
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Karen Choi
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Karen Choi
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Kyuwon Hwang
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Jaewoong Won
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Hyunsoo Ha
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Yushin Park
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Kyuwon Hwang
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Ricky Seo
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for software, internet & services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Changyoung Lee
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Ricky Seo
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Namkon Choi
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Jay Jh Ryu
|Mirae Asset Securities
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Yushin Park
|HSBC
|
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Hun Oh
|HSBC
|
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Mike Kim
|HSBC
|
Best corporate access personnel
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Clara Kim
|Mirae Asset Securities
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).