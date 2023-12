Pakistan 2023

The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages Rank Firm 1 Topline Securities 2 Arif Habib 3 AKD Securities Best international brokerages Rank Firm 1 EFG Hermes 2 UBS 3 Goldman Sachs Best domestic brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 Topline Securities 2 Arif Habib 3 JS Global Best international brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 JP Morgan 2 EFG Hermes 3 Goldman Sachs Best domestic brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 Topline Securities 2 Arif Habib 3 AKD Securities Best international brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 UBS 2 Credit Suisse 3 EFG Hermes Best brokerages for corporate access Rank Firm 1 Topline Securities 2 Arif Habib 3 JS Global Best brokerages for execution Rank Firm 1 Topline Securities 2 Arif Habib 3 AKD Securities

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm 1 Yusuf Farooq Topline Securities Best economist Rank Name Firm 1 Yusuf Farooq Topline Securities Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm 1 Sunny Kumar Topline Securities Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm 1 Waqas Ghani JS Global Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm 1 Amreen Soorani JS Global Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm 1 Sunny Kumar Topline Securities Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm 1 Sunny Kumar Topline Securities Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm 1 Sunny Kumar Topline Securities Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm 1 Yusuf Farooq Topline Securities Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm 1 Yusra Farhan Intermarket Securities Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm 1 Sunny Kumar Topline Securities Best analyst for information technology Rank Name Firm 1 Taimur Afzal AKD Securities Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm 1 Sunny Kumar Topline Securities Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm 1 Waqas Ghani JS Global Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm 1 Nasheed Malik Topline Securities Best analyst for tobacco Rank Name Firm 1 Nasheed Malik Topline Securities Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm 1 Nasheed Malik Topline Securities Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm 1 Usman Zahid AKD Securities Best salesperson Rank Name Firm 1 Mohammed Sohail Topline Securities Best sales trader Rank Name Firm 1 Nabeel Haroon Topline Securities Best corporate access personnel Rank Name Firm 1 Bilal Khan Arif Habib

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).