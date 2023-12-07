Taiwan 2023
Taiwan 2023

December 07, 2023
View full 2023 results

The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Marcus Langston at marcus.langston@euromoney.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages
Rank Firm
1 Yuanta
2 Cathay Securities
3 KGI Securities
   

Best international brokerages
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 JP Morgan
3 Haitong International
   

Best domestic brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 Yuanta
2 Cathay Securities
3 KGI Securities
   

Best international brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 Haitong International
3 JP Morgan
   

Best domestic brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 Yuanta
2 Cathay Securities
3 KGI Securities
   

Best international brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 Daiwa Capital Markets
3 CLSA
   

Best brokerages for corporate access
Rank Firm
1 Yuanta
2 Cathay Securities
3 KGI Securities
   

Best brokerages for execution
Rank Firm
1 Yuanta
2 Cathay Securities
3 HSBC
   

Most transformed brokerages
Rank Firm
1 Yuanta
2 Cathay Securities
3 HSBC
   

Best brokerages for ESG research
Rank Firm
1 Yuanta
2 Cathay Securities
3 HSBC

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm
1 Woods Chen Yuanta 
     

Best economist
Rank Name Firm
1 Chen Hui Yen Yuanta 
     

Best quantitative/ technical analyst
Rank Name Firm
1 Katie Tu Yuanta 
     

Best analysts for thematic strategy
Rank Name Firm
1 Calvin Wei Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for ESG
Rank Name Firm
1 Lucy Chen Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm
1 Jane Jiang Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm
1 Alan Yang Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm
1 Lisa MF Chen Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm
1 Anthony Lau Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm
1 Hope Liu Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for financials
Rank Name Firm
1 Eileen Chen Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm
1 Jane Jiang Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm
1 Justin Lee Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm
1 Will Chang Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm
1 Jeff Pu Haitong International 
     

Best analyst for software, internet & services
Rank Name Firm
1 Vincent Huang Yuanta
     

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm
1 Jeff Pu Haitong International 
     

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm
1 Alex Su Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm
1 Calvin Wei Yuanta 
     

Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm
1 Alice Chang Yuanta 
     

Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm
1 Jason Wang Yuanta 
     

Best corporate access personnel
Rank Name Firm
1 Kerry Chen Yuanta 

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

