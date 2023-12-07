Taiwan 2023
The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.
Brokers
|
Best domestic brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Yuanta
|2
|Cathay Securities
|3
|KGI Securities
|
Best international brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|JP Morgan
|3
|Haitong International
|
Best domestic brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Yuanta
|2
|Cathay Securities
|3
|KGI Securities
|
Best international brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|Haitong International
|3
|JP Morgan
|
Best domestic brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Yuanta
|2
|Cathay Securities
|3
|KGI Securities
|
Best international brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|Daiwa Capital Markets
|3
|CLSA
|
Best brokerages for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Yuanta
|2
|Cathay Securities
|3
|KGI Securities
|
Best brokerages for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Yuanta
|2
|Cathay Securities
|3
|HSBC
|
Most transformed brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Yuanta
|2
|Cathay Securities
|3
|HSBC
|
Best brokerages for ESG research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Yuanta
|2
|Cathay Securities
|3
|HSBC
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Woods Chen
|Yuanta
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Chen Hui Yen
|Yuanta
|
Best quantitative/ technical analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Katie Tu
|Yuanta
|
Best analysts for thematic strategy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Calvin Wei
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for ESG
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Lucy Chen
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Jane Jiang
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Alan Yang
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Lisa MF Chen
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Anthony Lau
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Hope Liu
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Eileen Chen
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Jane Jiang
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Justin Lee
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Will Chang
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Jeff Pu
|Haitong International
|
Best analyst for software, internet & services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Vincent Huang
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Jeff Pu
|Haitong International
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Alex Su
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Calvin Wei
|Yuanta
|
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Alice Chang
|Yuanta
|
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Jason Wang
|Yuanta
|
Best corporate access personnel
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Kerry Chen
|Yuanta
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).