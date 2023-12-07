Taiwan 2023

The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages Rank Firm 1 Yuanta 2 Cathay Securities 3 KGI Securities Best international brokerages Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 JP Morgan 3 Haitong International Best domestic brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 Yuanta 2 Cathay Securities 3 KGI Securities Best international brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 Haitong International 3 JP Morgan Best domestic brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 Yuanta 2 Cathay Securities 3 KGI Securities Best international brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 Daiwa Capital Markets 3 CLSA Best brokerages for corporate access Rank Firm 1 Yuanta 2 Cathay Securities 3 KGI Securities Best brokerages for execution Rank Firm 1 Yuanta 2 Cathay Securities 3 HSBC Most transformed brokerages Rank Firm 1 Yuanta 2 Cathay Securities 3 HSBC Best brokerages for ESG research Rank Firm 1 Yuanta 2 Cathay Securities 3 HSBC

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm 1 Woods Chen Yuanta Best economist Rank Name Firm 1 Chen Hui Yen Yuanta Best quantitative/ technical analyst Rank Name Firm 1 Katie Tu Yuanta Best analysts for thematic strategy Rank Name Firm 1 Calvin Wei Yuanta Best analyst for ESG Rank Name Firm 1 Lucy Chen Yuanta Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm 1 Jane Jiang Yuanta Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm 1 Alan Yang Yuanta Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm 1 Lisa MF Chen Yuanta Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm 1 Anthony Lau Yuanta Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm 1 Hope Liu Yuanta Best analyst for financials Rank Name Firm 1 Eileen Chen Yuanta Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm 1 Jane Jiang Yuanta Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm 1 Justin Lee Yuanta Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm 1 Will Chang Yuanta Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm 1 Jeff Pu Haitong International Best analyst for software, internet & services Rank Name Firm 1 Vincent Huang Yuanta Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm 1 Jeff Pu Haitong International Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm 1 Alex Su Yuanta Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm 1 Calvin Wei Yuanta Best salesperson Rank Name Firm 1 Alice Chang Yuanta Best sales trader Rank Name Firm 1 Jason Wang Yuanta Best corporate access personnel Rank Name Firm 1 Kerry Chen Yuanta

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).