Japan's best bank for diversity & inclusion 2023: Citi

Citi

Marc Luet, Citi Japan

Citi is named best bank for diversity and inclusion in Japan after introducing a range of programmes and benefits for employees with a broad impact.

The bank has long been a proponent of D&I and ensures good practice through its own diversity council and diversity groups, which have three distinct pillars: Citi Woman, Citi Disability and Citi Pride.

The bank ran nine programmes through these groups in 2022, which benefitted close to 2,700 individuals internally and externally.

The bank has also made supporting the LGBTQ+ community a priority. It has now been awarded Work with Pride gold certification for six consecutive years thanks to a number of initiatives to raise awareness such as sponsoring school visits to educate children.

In gender equality, the bank has worked to promote female leadership and now reports 40% representation at assistant vice-president to managing-director levels in Japan.

To support people with disabilities, the bank offers sign-language classes to employees to improve communication internally and with customers.