Japan's best bank for SMEs 2023: Resona Bank

Resona Bank

Resona Group wins best bank for small and medium-sized enterprises this year. It rivals the country’s larger banks in terms of the scale of its loan portfolio to the segment and its commitment to these businesses through various products and services.

The headline numbers for the group are impressive. Loans to individuals and SMEs account for close to 80% of its loan portfolio and it represents almost half a million companies. As of March 2023, its balance of loans to SMEs stood at ¥33,043.2 billion ($225.4 billion).

It has services designed to help SME clients prosper as businesses mature. These include support during the startup phase, with advice in addition to finance, through to coaching through the growth, maturity and transition, and turnaround phases.

It also provides sustainability advice and financing support by helping clients identify risks and opportunities so they can maintain and enhance business continuity and profitability. It also provides a CO2-emission calculation service at no extra cost. It offers environmental, social and governance loan products with conditions linked to ESG business targets.

Succession planning for SMEs is another area where it is looking to add value.