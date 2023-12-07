Japan's best corporate bank 2023: MUFG Bank

MUFG Bank

MUFG Bank is Japan’s best bank for corporates after a period of impressive financial achievement. It has made investments to help foster the development of the country’s startup culture and to help improve sustainability among its corporate community.

Net operating profits at the bank grew ¥377.5 billion ($2.576 billion) year on year to ¥1,594.2 billion, while domestic corporate loans reached a total of ¥50,250.6 billion.

The bank has been helping drive the green agenda for businesses through new product offerings. One example is green deposits, which enable corporate clients to incorporate a sustainability agenda into their treasury operations. It has also signed a memorandum of understanding with a group of insurers to build a sustainable finance platform where financial institutions can access the environmental, social and governance disclosures of possible publicly listed targets for investment.

The bank has made a number of investments in funds designed to invest in startups. One example was Mars Japan Fund, the new debt fund established with Liquidity Capital, an Israeli fintech company, to back Japanese startups.