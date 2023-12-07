Japan's best investment bank 2023: Morgan Stanley
Japan's best investment bank 2023: Morgan Stanley

December 07, 2023

Alberto Tamura, Morgan Stanley Japan

After a period that saw the bank achieve solid market share in all core parts of its investment banking business in Japan, Morgan Stanley is named best investment bank in the country this year.

Over the review period, the US bank was ranked among the top five players in Dealogic’s debt, equity and M&A league tables for Japan. It placed second for completed M&A with 27% market share. In debt, it took an 18% market share of domestic bond deals, placing it at number four, while it topped the league table for dollar issues, with 30% of the market. In equity capital markets, its 17% market share places it at number two in the bookrunner rankings.

Morgan Stanley worked on numerous large deals during the awards period. M&A highlights included a sell side role on KKR’s $7.7 billion buyout of Hitachi Transport Systems from its parent company.

