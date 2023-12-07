Mongolia's best bank for diversity & inclusion 2023: TDBM

Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia

Trade and Development Bank (TDBM) takes the diversity and inclusion award in Mongolia this year thanks to its clear strategy to improve gender equality within and outside the bank.

TDBM has focused on recruiting and training female talent. The bank's female employees make up 62% of the total, and women hold more than 55% of middle-management roles.

In terms of supporting women's businesses, the bank has introduced the Women Entrepreneur Support Loan programme to support women-led small and medium-sized enterprises. In 2022, the bank’s social loans, including its Women Entrepreneurship Support Loans, amounted to Tug1.063 trillion ($310 million), some 26% of the bank's total loans.

It has actively participated in various gender-related stakeholder meetings to promote gender equality in Mongolia’s financial sector and held 25 training sessions for more than 500 new and 200 mid-management staff on gender equality and diversity.

The Gender Networking Club, comprising 21 voluntary members from the bank's staff, was established to encourage discussion and to spread awareness of gender equality and diversity within the bank.