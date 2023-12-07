Kazakhstan's best bank for CSR 2023: Citi

Citi

Saule Zhakayeva, Citibank Kazakhstan

Citi is Kazakhstan’s best bank for corporate social responsibility after running initiatives to support the local community and to promote sustainability.

In 2022, the bank held its 17th global community day, when employees and their families and friends delivered food packages to 81 families with children with disabilities, volunteered at the Kovcheg orphanage, planted trees at the national centre for neurosurgery and walked, ran or cycled to raise funds for charitable cases.

In addition to the 120 Citi employees participating in the event, the bank donated the KT2.25 million ($4,870) raised to three charitable organizations: the Kovcheg orphanage, the Balam-ai Foundation and League Akh Bota.

A further charitable cause supported the bank is the Kun Bala Bakery of Opportunities, which opened in March 2023 after being awarded a grant from Citi. It is a centre for teenagers with Down’s Syndrome to learn how to become bakers.