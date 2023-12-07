Kazakhstan's best bank for CSR 2023: Citi
Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsBest Bank Awards

Kazakhstan's best bank for CSR 2023: Citi

December 07, 2023

Citi

View full 2023 results
Saule Zhakayeva, Citibank Kazakhstan.JPG
Saule Zhakayeva, Citibank Kazakhstan

Citi is Kazakhstan’s best bank for corporate social responsibility after running initiatives to support the local community and to promote sustainability.

In 2022, the bank held its 17th global community day, when employees and their families and friends delivered food packages to 81 families with children with disabilities, volunteered at the Kovcheg orphanage, planted trees at the national centre for neurosurgery and walked, ran or cycled to raise funds for charitable cases.

In addition to the 120 Citi employees participating in the event, the bank donated the KT2.25 million ($4,870) raised to three charitable organizations: the Kovcheg orphanage, the Balam-ai Foundation and League Akh Bota.

A further charitable cause supported the bank is the Kun Bala Bakery of Opportunities, which opened in March 2023 after being awarded a grant from Citi. It is a centre for teenagers with Down’s Syndrome to learn how to become bakers.

To unlock this article

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Topics

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingKazakhstanAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney