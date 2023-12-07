Kazakhstan's best investment bank 2023: Halyk Finance
December 07, 2023

Halyk Finance wins best investment bank in Kazakhstan. Rated BB+ by Fitch, it has the highest credit rating among domestic banks with no foreign participation.

The bank offers a range of services, including asset management, market research, financial consulting and underwriting, IPOs, bond issuances and placement. It is a leading market maker on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange and acted as joint bookrunner for the IPO of common shares of KazMunayGas, the large national oil and gas company in Kazakhstan.

Its digital products include Halyk TradePro, an online trading platform that allows customers to conduct trading operations on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange and international markets with orders confirmed electronically.

