Korea's best domestic bank 2023: Hana Bank

Hana Bank

Hana Bank wins best domestic bank in Korea this year after a solid financial performance and innovation in its digital offering.

The bank made a consolidated net profit of W3.2 trillion ($2.5 billion) in 2022, representing a 23.3% increase year on year. Core income grew by 22% and total assets by 13% year on year, while return on tangible common equity was up by 1.3 percentage points to 10.72% from 9.42%.

Digital transformation has been at the heart of Hana's strategy. It has introduced My Branch – a digital platform that has helped to secure 160,000 new customers and was used to process and approve $160 million in personal loans (34.3% of all total personal loans issued) in 2022.

Another digital product – and an innovation domestically – was the launch of a mobile-only foreign-currency trading service, which saw volumes of $640 million in its first 10 months of operation.