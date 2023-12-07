Korea's best international bank 2023: Citi

Citi

MS Yoo, Citibank Korea

Citi is named best international bank in Korea after an improved year-on-year financial performance.

Overall, the bank saw a marked improvement in performance over 2022. Total revenue reached W968 billion ($736.8 million) and net income was W146 billion. The US firm is consistently ranked in the top five financial institutions lending in foreign currencies to domestic clients. Its corporate division saw revenue in Korea increase by 44% year on year to W565 billion in 2022 and net income grow by almost 80% to W237 billion.

Its capital ratio and common equity tier-1 capital ratio were 20.72% and 19.83% at the end of 2022, up by 3.8% and 3.69% respectively.