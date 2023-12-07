Korea's best bank for CSR 2023: Shinhan Bank

Shinhan Bank

Shinhan Bank is Korea’s best bank for corporate social responsibility. It has an extensive range of initiatives targeting individuals of all ages and abilities, and it supports business startups across the country.

Several education campaigns were launched by the bank in 2022. These included the Going-to-you programme to provide education to some 10,445 elementary, middle- and high-school students in rural areas.

Another education project was the Children’s Online Bank Exploration project that engaged 2,800 toddlers and children who had suffered from limited opportunity for hands-on learning and field trips during the pandemic.

The bank also introduced a senior financial education initiative to provide education on mobile banking, senior-friendly ATM machine experiences and guidance to prevent phishing.

Shinhan also provided support to self-employed individuals, such as education to enhance overall management capabilities and provide the knowledge required to operate a successful business.

An overseas initiative saw the bank back a 12-member team composed of Shinhan Bank employees and Seoul National University Dental Hospital medical staff that conducted cleft lip and palate surgeries on approximately 20 children from underprivileged backgrounds at the Tashkent state paediatric hospital in Uzbekistan.

At home, the bank also made donations of W100 million ($76,000) to victims of child abuse and the Incheon market fire.