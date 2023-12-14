Asiamoney Cash Management Survey 2023

Asiamoney’s sister publication, Euromoney, surveyed cash managers, treasurers and financial officers worldwide to rank and assess the leading providers of cash management services – making this the most comprehensive guide to the cash management industry in the market.

This year, Euromoney received in excess of 25,000 responses.

Respondents were asked to indicate which banks they used most for their cash management services and to rate their performance across a range of categories.