Chinese investment banks change tack in Hong Kong
BANKING

Hong Kong-based Chinese investment banks, plagued by the market’s liquidity issues, are looking to China's economic pivot and the renminbi's rise as a fundraising currency to restore their fortunes.

Larissa Ku
January 08, 2024
GettyImages-1258895128---960.jpg
Photo: Getty

In February 2021, 1.4 million people in Hong Kong registered for Kuaishou’s initial public offering. The short video platform, a heavyweight rival to TikTok in China's smaller cities, saw its offering oversubscribed by 1,200 times, with potential buyers committing a record HK$1.28 trillion ($164 billion).

Jump to:

  • Reversing fortunes

    • The $5.4 billion-equivalent offering marked the world's largest IPO since Uber Technologies' 2019 deal, which netted $8.1 billion. On its trading commencement, Kuaishou's shares nearly tripled their IPO price, catapulting the company’s valuation to over HK$1 trillion.

    This frenzy came a mere two months after the abrupt cancellation of Ant Financial's Hong Kong IPO, an event many interpreted as the first strike of a tech clampdown. Yet Hong Kong's market stood its ground.

    Topics

    ChinaFeaturesCapital MarketsNortheast AsiaHong Kong
    larissa ku 960.jpg
