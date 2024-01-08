Chinese investment banks change tack in Hong Kong

Photo: Getty

In February 2021, 1.4 million people in Hong Kong registered for Kuaishou’s initial public offering. The short video platform, a heavyweight rival to TikTok in China's smaller cities, saw its offering oversubscribed by 1,200 times, with potential buyers committing a record HK$1.28 trillion ($164 billion).

Jump to: Reversing fortunes

The $5.4 billion-equivalent offering marked the world's largest IPO since Uber Technologies' 2019 deal, which netted $8.1 billion. On its trading commencement, Kuaishou's shares nearly tripled their IPO price, catapulting the company’s valuation to over HK$1 trillion.

This frenzy came a mere two months after the abrupt cancellation of Ant Financial's Hong Kong IPO, an event many interpreted as the first strike of a tech clampdown. Yet Hong Kong's market stood its ground.