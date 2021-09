Leaders for Women Survey 2021

In its second annual Leaders for Women survey, Asiamoney asked banks across the region to self-report women representation across four major categories – the percentage of women employees they have across their bank; the percentage of women they have at two levels of seniority – managing director and above, or the equivalent level, and vice president or equivalent – and the percentage of women they hired in their most recent graduate intake.

The numbers for each bank represent their percentage of women employees, managing directors, vice presidents and recent graduate hires they have across Asia Pacific.

This includes the specific country results, which have used the pan-Asia representation of women at banks that are headquartered in each country, rather than limiting the data only to employees within that country.

Asiamoney got data from nearly 70 banks this year. We used the most recent figures given by the banks, with the oldest data coming from the end of 2020. The numbers were rounded up or down to the nearest percentage point, with half percents rounded up.

The data for Mainland China and Hong Kong was supplemented by information from banks’ public reports.

In the case of several domestic and international banks, a deep retail banking presence in Asia is reflected in their higher female representation in the workforce numbers.

Asia Total staff Senior management Vice-presidents Graduate hires Total staff Senior management Vice-presidents Graduate hires ASIA - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE Women as percentage of total staff International banks % HSBC 56% Standard Chartered 52% Citi 51% BNP Paribas 50% Commerzbank 50% Crédit Agricole CIB 45% Deutsche Bank 41% Société Générale 41% Asian banks % Bank nationality BDO Unibank 76% Philippines Siam Commercial Bank 71% Thailand Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) 70% Thailand Kasikornbank 70% Thailand Golomt Bank 69% Mongolia First Women Bank 68% Pakistan Security Bank 68% Philippines Asia Commercial Bank 67% Vietnam ForteBank 67% Kazakhstan Khan Bank 66% Mongolia Philippine National Bank 66% Philippines Altyn Bank 65% Kazakhstan Rizal Commercial Banking Corp 64% Philippines CTBC Bank 63% Taiwan Taipei Fubon Bank 63% Taiwan Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia 63% Mongolia Hong Leong Bank 62% Malaysia People's Bank 62% Sri Lanka Union Bank of the Philippines 62% Philippines UOB 62% Singapore Bank Central Asia 61% Indonesia MUFG Bank 61% Japan Far Eastern International Bank 60% Taiwan Hang Seng Bank 60% Hong Kong SAR KGI Bank 60% Taiwan Postal Savings Bank of China 60% China Taishin International Bank 60% Taiwan OCBC 59% Singapore Public Bank 59% Malaysia Bank of China (Hong Kong) 58% Hong Kong SAR Bank of China 57% China Ping An Bank 57% China China Everbright Bank 56% China CIMB 56% Malaysia Maybank 56% Malaysia Bank of Communications 55% China Bank Danamon 54% Indonesia China Construction Bank 54% China Industrial Bank 54% China Vietnam International Bank 54% Vietnam Shanghai Pudong Development Bank 53% China China Citic Bank 51% China Chong Hing Bank 49% Hong Kong SAR DBS 49% Singapore Sacombank 48% Vietnam Shinhan Bank 48% South Korea Agricultural Bank of China 45% China Nations Trust Bank 44% Sri Lanka ASIA - SENIOR MANAGEMENT Percentage of women in senior management International banks % HSBC 35% Standard Chartered 31% BNP Paribas 30% Credit Suisse 30% Deutsche Bank 30% Asian banks % Bank nationality Golomt Bank 66% Mongolia Far Eastern International Bank 55% Taiwan Altyn Bank 51% Kazakhstan Bank of China (Hong Kong) 50% Hong Kong SAR Public Bank 50% Malaysia Khan Bank 45% Mongolia CIMB 43% Malaysia Siam Commercial Bank 43% Thailand Bank Central Asia 42% Indonesia Vietnam International Bank 42% Vietnam People's Bank 41% Sri Lanka Taishin International Bank 41% Taiwan DBS 40% Singapore ForteBank 40% Kazakhstan Maybank 40% Malaysia Philippine National Bank 40% Philippines Taipei Fubon Bank 40% Taiwan Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia 40% Mongolia Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) 39% Thailand Hong Leong Bank 39% Malaysia OCBC 39% Singapore CTBC Bank 36% Taiwan Rizal Commercial Banking Corp 36% Philippines UOB 36% Singapore KGI Bank 35% Taiwan Security Bank 32% Philippines Kasikornbank 31% Thailand ASIA - VICE-PRESIDENTS Percentage of women VPs International banks % Crédit Agricole CIB 54% Commerzbank 51% Standard Chartered 39% Société Générale 39% Citi 37% Deutsche Bank 37% Credit Suisse 34% Asian banks % Bank nationality Philippine National Bank 75% Philippines First Women Bank 68% Pakistan Security Bank 64% Philippines BDO Unibank 60% Philippines Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) 52% Thailand ForteBank 52% Kazakhstan Siam Commercial Bank 52% Thailand Union Bank of the Philippines 52% Philippines UOB 52% Singapore Khan Bank 50% Mongolia Kasikornbank 49% Thailand Maybank 48% Malaysia KGI Bank 47% Taiwan OCBC 47% Singapore DBS 45% Singapore People's Bank 45% Sri Lanka Public Bank 45% Malaysia CIMB 43% Malaysia Bank Central Asia 42% Indonesia MUFG Bank 41% Japan Bank of China (Hong Kong) 39% Hong Kong SAR ASIA - GRADUATE HIRES Percentage of recent graduate hires that are women International banks % Standard Chartered 55% Citi 53% HSBC 52% Commerzbank 50% Credit Suisse 44% Deutsche Bank 41% Société Générale 40% Asian banks % Bank nationality BDO Unibank 82% Philippines Vietnam International Bank 82% Vietnam Commercial Bank of Ceylon 73% Sri Lanka People's Bank 68% Sri Lanka Rizal Commercial Banking Corp 68% Philippines Khan Bank 67% Mongolia Golomt Bank 66% Mongolia CTBC Bank 65% Taiwan Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia 64% Mongolia Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) 62% Thailand Bank Danamon 61% Indonesia Taishin International Bank 60% Taiwan Maybank 59% Malaysia Bank Central Asia 57% Indonesia OCBC 57% Singapore Security Bank 56% Philippines Shinhan Bank 56% South Korea Taipei Fubon Bank 52% Taiwan Philippine National Bank 50% Philippines Hong Leong Bank 49% Malaysia KGI Bank 49% Taiwan UOB 49% Singapore MUFG Bank 48% Japan CIMB 47% Malaysia HBL Bank 45% Pakistan Sacombank 45% Vietnam Public Bank 44% Malaysia NDB Bank 41% Sri Lanka DBS 40% Singapore

China Total staff Total staff CHINA - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE Women as percentage of total staff Banks % Postal Savings Bank of China 60% Bank of China 57% Ping An Bank 57% China Everbright Bank 56% Bank of Communications 55% China Construction Bank 54% Industrial Bank 54% Shanghai Pudong Development Bank 53% China Citic Bank 51% Agricultural Bank of China 45%

Hong Kong SAR TOTAL STAFF TOTAL STAFF HONG KONG SAR - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE Women as percentage of total staff Banks % Hang Seng Bank 60% Bank of China (Hong Kong) 58% Chong Hing Bank 49%

Indonesia Total staff Graduate hires Total staff Graduate hires INDONESIA - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE Women as percentage of total staff Banks % Bank Central Asia 61% Bank Danamon 54% Bank BRI 33% INDONESIA - GRADUATE HIRES Percentage of recent graduate hires that are women Banks % Bank Danamon 61% Bank Central Asia 57%

Kazakhstan WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE SENIOR MANAGEMENT WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE SENIOR MANAGEMENT KAZAKHSTAN - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE Women as percentage of total staff Banks % ForteBank 67% Altyn Bank 65% KAZAKHSTAN - SENIOR MANAGEMENT Percentage of women in senior management Banks % Altyn Bank 51% ForteBank 40%

Malaysia Total staff Senior management Vice-presidents Graduate hires Total staff Senior management Vice-presidents Graduate hires MALAYSIA - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE Women as percentage of total staff Banks % Hong Leong Bank 62% Public Bank 59% CIMB 56% Maybank 56% MALAYSIA - SENIOR MANAGEMENT Percentage of women in senior management Banks % Public Bank 50% CIMB 43% Maybank 40% Hong Leong Bank 39% MALAYSIA - VICE- PRESIDENTS Percentage of women VPs Banks % Maybank 48% Public Bank 45% CIMB 43% MALAYSIA - GRADUATE HIRES Percentage of recent graduate hires that are women Banks % Maybank 59% Hong Leong Bank 49% CIMB 47% Public Bank 44%

Mongolia TOTAL STAFF SENIOR MANAGEMENT VICE-PRESIDENTS GRADUATE HIRES TOTAL STAFF SENIOR MANAGEMENT VICE-PRESIDENTS GRADUATE HIRES MONGOLIA - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE Women as percentage of total staff Banks % Golomt Bank 69% Khan Bank 66% Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia 63% MONGOLIA - SENIOR MANAGEMENT Percentage of women in senior management Banks % Golomt Bank 66% Khan Bank 45% Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia 40% MONGOLIA - VICE- PRESIDENTS Percentage of women VPs Banks % Khan Bank 50% Golomt Bank 28% MONGOLIA - GRADUATE HIRES Percentage of recent graduate hires that are women Banks % Khan Bank 67% Golomt Bank 66% Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia 64%

Philippines Total staff Senior management Vice presidents Graduate hires Total staff Senior management Vice presidents Graduate hires THE PHILIPPINES - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE Women as percentage of total staff Banks % BDO Unibank 76% Security Bank 68% Philippine National Bank 66% Rizal Commercial Banking Corp 64% Union Bank of the Philippines 62% THE PHILIPPINES - SENIOR MANAGEMENT Percentage of women in senior management Banks % Philippine National Bank 40% Rizal Commercial Banking Corp 36% Security Bank 32% Union Bank of the Philippines 28% THE PHILIPPINES - VICE- PRESIDENTS Percentage of women VPs Banks % Philippine National Bank 75% Security Bank 64% BDO Unibank 60% Union Bank of the Philippines 52% THE PHILIPPINES - GRADUATE HIRES Percentage of recent graduate hires that are women Banks % BDO Unibank 82% Rizal Commercial Banking Corp 68% Security Bank 56% Philippine National Bank 50%

Singapore Total staff Senior management Vice-presidents Graduate hires Total staff Senior management Vice-presidents Graduate hires SINGAPORE - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE Women as percentage of total staff Banks % UOB 62% OCBC 59% DBS 49% SINGAPORE - SENIOR MANAGEMENT Percentage of women in senior management Banks % DBS 40% OCBC 39% UOB 36% SINGAPORE - VICE- PRESIDENTS Percentage of women VPs Banks % UOB 52% OCBC 47% DBS 45% SINGAPORE - GRADUATE HIRES Percentage of recent graduate hires that are women Banks % OCBC 57% UOB 49% DBS 40%

Sri Lanka TOTAL STAFF SENIOR MANAGEMENT VICE-PRESIDENTS GRADUATE HIRES TOTAL STAFF SENIOR MANAGEMENT VICE-PRESIDENTS GRADUATE HIRES SRI LANKA - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE Women as percentage of total staff Banks % People's Bank 62% Nations Trust Bank 44% NDB Bank 39% Commercial Bank of Ceylon 23% SRI LANKA - SENIOR MANAGEMENT Percentage of women in senior management Banks % People's Bank 41% Commercial Bank of Ceylon 26% NDB Bank 22% SRI LANKA - VICE- PRESIDENTS Percentage of women VPs Banks % People's Bank 45% NDB Bank 37% Commercial Bank of Ceylon 24% SRI LANKA - GRADUATE HIRES Percentage of recent graduate hires that are women Banks % Commercial Bank of Ceylon 73% People's Bank 68% NDB Bank 41%

Taiwan Total staff SENIOR MANAGEMENT VICE-PRESIDENTS GRADUATE HIRES Total staff SENIOR MANAGEMENT VICE-PRESIDENTS GRADUATE HIRES TAIWAN - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE Women as percentage of total staff Banks % CTBC Bank 63% Taipei Fubon Bank 63% Far Eastern International Bank 60% KGI Bank 60% Taishin International Bank 60% TAIWAN - SENIOR MANAGEMENT Percentage of women in senior management Banks % Far Eastern International Bank 55% Taishin International Bank 41% Taipei Fubon Bank 40% CTBC Bank 36% KGI Bank 35% TAIWAN - VICE- PRESIDENTS Percentage of women VPs Banks % KGI Bank 47% Taishin International Bank 37% CTBC Bank 34% TAIWAN - GRADUATE HIRES Percentage of recent graduate hires that are women Banks % CTBC Bank 65% Taishin International Bank 60% Taipei Fubon Bank 52% KGI Bank 49%

Thailand Total staff Senior management VICE-PRESIDENTS Total staff Senior management VICE-PRESIDENTS THAILAND - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE Women as percentage of total staff Banks % Siam Commercial Bank 71% Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) 70% Kasikornbank 70% THAILAND - SENIOR MANAGEMENT Percentage of women in senior management Banks % Siam Commercial Bank 43% Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) 39% Kasikornbank 31% THAILAND - VICE- PRESIDENTS Percentage of women VPs Banks % Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) 52% Siam Commercial Bank 52% Kasikornbank 49%