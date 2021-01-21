Asiamoney Cash Management Survey 2020

Asiamoney’s 2020 Cash Management Survey rankings are derived from the votes collected in Euromoney’s global Cash Management Survey. The survey received over 32,871 valid non-financial institution responses, up from 25,000 responses last year.

Asiamoney ranked the top overall banks including an Asia and domestic banks only ranking in 15 different Asian jurisdictions as part of our annual cash management survey of cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers.