Australia 2020

The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Macquarie 68.23% 2 Bell Potter 15.49% 3 Wilson HTM 7.37% Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 Macquarie 20.28% 2 UBS 17.15% 3 Jefferies 14.64% Best for overall sales Rank Firm % 1 Macquarie 21.56% 2 CLSA 20.48% 3 UBS 17.52% Best for corporate access Rank Firm % 1 Macquarie 23.96% 2 CLSA 19.52% 3 UBS 19.47% Best for execution Rank Firm % 1 UBS 24.95% 2 CLSA 19.75% 3 Jefferies 11.61%

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Jason Steed JPMorgan 22.80% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Eric Fishwick CLSA 25.88% Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 Mark Wade CLSA 46.76% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Ed Henning CLSA 30.82% Best analyst for commercial & professional services Rank Name Firm % 1 Jason Steed JPMorgan 28.35% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Michael Simotas Jefferies 28.10% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Richard Barwick CLSA 32.12% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Dan Butcher CLSA 41.41% Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm % 1 Ed Henning CLSA 38.60% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Hashan De Silva CLSA 37.12% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Ben Brownette CLSA 32.29% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Sherry Lu ICBC International 30.47% Best analyst for media Rank Name Firm % 1 Roger Samuel Jefferies 50.67% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Sholto Maconochie Jefferies 33.17% Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Craig Wong Pan CLSA 40.95% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Piers Flanagan CLSA 59.89% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Roger Samuel Jefferies 37.95% Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Anthony Longo CLSA 42.52% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Dan Butcher CLSA 39.15% Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Owen Johnston CLSA 21.16% 2 Steven Marchio CLSA 18.82% 3 Michael Vincent Jefferies 10.86% Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Ian Frankish CLSA 29.29% 2 Nathan Lewis CLSA 18.56% 3 Anthony Goonan CLSA 15.67%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).