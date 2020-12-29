The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Brokers Poll

Best regional and overall brokerages 2020

December 29, 2021
Share
View full 2020 results

The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Best regional and overall brokerages 2020

Asia regional (Asia ex Australia & Japan)

Best overall combined research and sales
Rank Firm %
1 HSBC 22.74%
2 CITICS-CLSA 14.21%
3 Yuanta 8.09%
     

Asia regional (Asia ex Australia & Japan)

Best overall research
Rank Firm %
1 HSBC 26.44%
2 CITICS-CLSA 15.98%
3 Yuanta 9.11%
     

Asia regional (Asia ex Australia & Japan)

Best overall sales
Rank Firm %
1 HSBC 19.03%
2 CITICS-CLSA 12.44%
3 Yuanta 7.07%
     

Australia

Best overall combined research & sales
Rank Firm %
1 Macquarie 19.70%
2 UBS 16.33%
3 CLSA 15.68%
     

China (A & B shares)

Overall combined research & sales
Rank Firm %
1 CICC 35.02%
2 CITICS-CLSA 12.80%
3 HSBC 7.74%
     

Japan

Overall combined research & sales
Rank Firm %
1 Nomura 12.22%
2 Jefferies 11.63%
3 Haitong International 11.44%

Tags

Brokers Poll SurveysAsia PacificAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree