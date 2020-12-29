Best retail brokerages 2020
The Asiamoney Retail Brokers Poll identifies and gives recognition to Asia's best retail brokers and analysts as voted by retail investors. Surveyed separately from the institutional-focused Brokers Poll, the retail section of the Brokers Poll received a total of 4,654 valid responses.
|
China
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Guotai Junan Securities
|
Hong Kong
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Guotai Junan International
|
Indonesia
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Indo Premier Sekuritas
|
Malaysia
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CGS-CIMB
|
Pakistan
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Darson Securities
|
The Philippines
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Wealth Securities
|
Singapore
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CGS-CIMB
|
Taiwan
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Cathay Securities
|
Vietnam
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|SSI Securities