Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll 2023

Some 1,225 fund managers, research analysts, and bankers took part in the voting, which concluded on July 14. In total, over 7,653 votes were received for publicly listed companies across 12 markets in Asia. The results recognise 194 companies as being outstanding for their sectors and in their market

Overall outstanding companies by market Market Company China BYD Hong Kong Sun Hung Kai Properties India Bharti Airtel Indonesia Bank Central Asia Japan Nintendo Malaysia Gamuda Pakistan Systems Limited The Philippines Bloomberry Resorts Corporation Singapore Bumitama Agri Taiwan TSMC Thailand Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Vietnam FPT Outstanding companies by sector in each market China Sector Company Automobiles & Components BYD Banking China Merchants Bank Communication Services China Telecom Consumer Discretionary Midea Consumer Staples (tie) = Kweichow Moutai Consumer Staples (tie) = Muyuan Foodstuff Energy CNOOC Financials (Non-banking) Ping An Insurance Healthcare Mindray Industrials China State Construction Materials Zijin Mining Real Estate China Vanke Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment NAURA Software & Internet Services Kingsoft Technology Hardware & Equipment Luxshare Precision Industry Transportation S.F. Holding Utilities China Yangtze Power Hong Kong Sector Company Automobiles & Components Li Auto Banking HSBC Casinos & Gaming Galaxy Entertainment Group Consumer Discretionary ANTA Sports Consumer Staples China Resources Beer Energy CNOOC Financials (Non-banking) HKEX Healthcare WuXi Biologics Industrials Techtronic Industries Insurance AIA Materials Zijin Mining Media & Entertainment NetEase Real Estate Sun Hung Kai Properties Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment SMIC Software & Internet Services Tencent Technology Hardware & Equipment Sunny Optical Technology Telecommunication Services China Mobile Transportation SITC Utilities China Resources Gas India Sector Company Automobiles & Components Tata Motors Banking HDFC Bank Consumer Discretionary Titan Consumer Staples Hindustan Unilever Construction & Engineering Larsen & Toubro Energy Reliance Industries Financials (Non-banking) Bajaj Finance Healthcare Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Industrials ABB India Materials UltraTech Cement Media & Entertainment PVR Inox Metals & Mining Tata Steel Real Estate (tie) = DLF Real Estate (tie) = Godrej Properties Software & Services Infosys Technology Hardware & Equipment Tejas Networks Telecommunication Services Bharti Airtel Transportation & Logistics Container Corporation of India Utilities Tata Power Indonesia Sector Company Agriculture Astra Agro Lestari Automobiles & Components Dharma Polimetal Banking Bank Central Asia Construction & Engineering Total Bangun Persada Consumer Discretionary Mitra Adiperkasa Consumer Staples Indofood CBP Energy Adaro Energy Financials (Non-banking) BFI Finance Indonesia Healthcare Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat Industrials Astra International Information Technology GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Materials Semen Indonesia Media & Entertainment Surya Citra Media Metals & Mining Vale Indonesia Real Estate Ciputra Development Telecommunication Services Telkom Indonesia Transportation Bluebird Group Utilities Perusahaan Gas Negara Japan Sector Company Communication Services KDDI Industrials Hitachi Real Estate Mitsui Fudosan Software & Services Appier Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Tokyo Electron Technology Hardware & Equipment Nintendo Malaysia Sector Company Agriculture IOI Corporation Automobiles & Components Bermaz Auto Banking Maybank Casinos & Gaming Genting Malaysia Construction & Engineering Gamuda Consumer Discretionary (tie) = Berjaya Food Consumer Discretionary (tie) = Focus Point Consumer Staples QL Resources Energy Hibiscus Petroleum Healthcare Hartalega Industrials Sunway Materials Press Metal Media & Entertainment Astro Malaysia Plantation Kuala Lumpur Kepong Real Estate EcoWorld Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Malaysian Pacific Industries Software & Internet Services MY E.G.Services Technology Hardware & Equipment ViTrox Telecommunication Services TIME dotCom Transportation Westports Utilities Tenaga Nasional Pakistan Sector Company Small/ Mid Caps Engro Agriculture Fauji Fertilizer Automobiles & Components Indus Motors Banking UBL Consumer Staples FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Energy OGDCL Financials (Non-banking) Adamjee Insurance Healthcare Searle Industrials Engro Information Technology Systems Limited Materials Lucky Cement Media & Entertainment Hum Network Real Estate Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Telecommunication Services Pakistan Telecommunication Transportation PNSC Utilities Sui Northern Gas Pipelines The Philippines Sector Company Small/ Mid Caps Bloomberry Resorts Corporation Automobiles & Components GT Capital Banking BDO Unibank Casinos & Gaming Bloomberry Resorts Corporation Consumer Discretionary (tie) = Jollibee Foods Consumer Discretionary (tie) = Wilcon Depot Consumer Staples Universal Robina Energy ACEN Industrials Ayala Corp Materials Nickel Asia Media & Entertainment ABS-CBN Real Estate Ayala Land Telecommunication Services Globe Telecom Transportation International Container Terminal Services Utilities Manila Water Singapore Sector Company Small/ Mid Caps Bumitama Agri Banking DBS Casinos & Gaming Genting Singapore Communication Services Singtel Consumer Staples (tie) = Bumitama Agri Consumer Staples (tie) = Wilmar International Healthcare IHH Healthcare Real Estate (tie) = CapitalLand Real Estate (tie) = City Developments Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment AEM Transportation (tie) = ComfortDelGro Transportation (tie) = Singapore Airlines Utilities Sembcorp Industries Taiwan Sector Company Small/ Mid Caps Wistron NeWeb Agriculture Taiwan Fertilizer Automobiles & Components (tie) = BizLink Automobiles & Components (tie) = Hotai Motor Communication Services Chunghwa Telecom Construction & Engineering CTCI Consumer Discretionary Far Eastern New Century Consumer Staples Uni-President Financials (Non-banking) Yuanta Financial Healthcare Pacific Hospital Supply Industrials TECO Electric & Machinery Materials China Steel Real Estate Huaku Development Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment TSMC Software & Internet Services SYSTEX Technology Hardware & Equipment Wistron NeWeb Transportation Evergreen Marine Thailand Sector Company Agriculture Charoen Pokphand Foods Automobiles & Components Somboon Advance Technology Banking Siam Commercial Bank Construction & Engineering CH Karnchang Consumer Discretionary Central Retail Corporation Consumer Staples CP All Energy PTT Financials (Non-banking) Srisawad Healthcare Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Industrials AMATA Materials Siam Cement Media & Entertainment True Corporation Real Estate Land & Houses Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Hana Microelectronics Technology Hardware & Equipment Delta Electronics Telecommunication Services Advanced Info Service Transportation Airports of Thailand Utilities B.Grimm Power Vietnam Sector Company Agriculture DABACO Automobiles & Components Vietnam Engine and Agricultural Machinery Banking Techcombank Construction & Engineering Complete Coteccons Construction Consumer Discretionary Mobile World Investment Consumer Staples (tie) = Masan Group Consumer Staples (tie) = Vietnam Dairy Products Energy PetroVietnam Technical Services Financials (Non-banking) (tie) = SSI Securities Financials (Non-banking) (tie) = VNDIRECT Securities Healthcare DHG Pharmaceutical Industrials Hoa Phat Group Information Technology FPT Materials Hoa Phat Group Media & Entertainment Yeah1 Group Real Estate Nam Long Investment Telecommunication Services FPT Transportation Gemadept Utilities (tie) = Binh Duong Water Environment Utilities (tie) = PetroVietnam Power Outstanding companies for ESG by market Market Company China China Vanke Hong Kong Sun Hung Kai Properties India Tata Consultancy Services Indonesia Bank Central Asia Malaysia IOI Corporation Pakistan Engro The Philippines SM Investments Singapore Bumitama Agri Taiwan Wistron NeWeb Thailand Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Vietnam Vietnam Dairy Products